Additional Cases of COVID-19 Delta Variant in Santa Barbara County – Santa Barbara Edhat

Source: Santa Barbara County Public Health Department

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department has been notified by the UC Santa Barbara Virology Laboratory of two additional COVID-19 cases resulting from the Delta variant. The Delta variant is labeled as a variant of concern by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and is known to have increased transmissibility. Two cases resulting from the Delta variant had previously been identified through variant surveillance in late April 2021. County health officials are conducting thorough investigations on both new cases at this time.

“These cases serve as a reminder that even as our progress continues towards the end, our community is still in a pandemic,” shared Van Do-Reynoso, County Public Health Director. “We have a tried and true method of preventing severe illness and hospitalization from the COVID-19 Delta variant, and that is getting vaccinated. If you are eligible and have not yet been vaccinated, we urge you to get your first shot as soon as possible.”

The COVID-19 vaccines available broadly in the United States are highly effective, and free of cost to every eligible community member. Persons that have received their first dose of a two-dose vaccine are urged to receive their second dose in order to gain optimal protection. A person is not considered fully vaccinated until two weeks after their final dose.

“As we approach the upcoming holiday weekend, we advise all community members, whether vaccinated or not, to remain vigilant and practice the safety precautions that have led us in the right direction,” said Dr. Henning Ansorg, County Health Officer. “Stay home if you are ill, wear a mask in crowded indoor settings, keep events outdoors when possible, and practice good hand hygiene.”

County Public Health will continue monitoring for the Delta variant and providing timely guidance as needed. For COVID-19 updates, along with information about testing and vaccination sites, please visit https://publichealthsbc.org.