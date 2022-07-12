adc-presidential-candidate,-kachikwu,-delivers-state-of-nation-address-today

Presidential candidate of African Democratic Congress (ADC), Dumebi Kachikwu, is delivering an address on state of the nation today in Abuja.

A statement said the hopeful would be addressing the National Executive Committee (NEC) and Board of Trustees (BOT) meetings of the party in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The document reads in part: “Worried by spate of killings in the country, especially recent attacks on Kuje Medium Security Custodial Centre, wherein scores of terrorists were released, Kachikwu, will on Tuesday (today), give a state of the nation address.”

Kachikwu is known to be vocal on national issues and has, in several instances, called on President Muhammadu Buhari to resign over his alleged “inability to curb worsening insecurity in the country.”

The hopeful sought prayers for peace and security in the country as the 2023 polls draw near, just as he urged credible leaders to reunite the country for progress.nation address.”

He had earlier, in the week, while felicitating with Muslim faithful on the occasion of this year’s Eid-el-Kabir celebration, urged prayer for peace, security and smooth transition programme next year.

The presidential candidate also reiterated emergence of capable leaders to reunite the country and put it on the path of progress.

Kachikwu had also admonished the Federal Government to rejig and retool the nation’s security architecture to discharge its duties efficiently.

“There can be no development in an environment devoid of peace and security. Therefore, all Nigerians, including adherents of the various religious faiths, have a role to play through provision of intelligence to security agencies and seeking help from God through prayers.

“This is the only country we have. We owe it to ourselves as citizens, whether in position of authority or not, to work to secure our nation.

“However, the Federal Government with its all-encompassing powers, both civil and military, has a greater role to play by living up to its oath of office and allegiance,” he added.