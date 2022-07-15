adc-presidential-candidate-blames-north’s-backwardness-on-bad-governance

Presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Mr. Dumebi Kachikwu, has blamed bad governance for the backwardness of Northern Nigeria.

Speaking during a consultative meeting with North West zonal leaders of ADC, yesterday, at the party headquarters in Abuja, he said the development has a direct bearing on the country’s overall progress.

Dumebi, who reminisced his childhood days in the Bompai axis of the Kano metropolis, expressed readiness to work with stakeholders of the party, drawn mainly from the academia, to address the multi-faceted challenges besetting the North.

Said he: “The North West I knew as a child is not what we have today. It has been decimated beyond our imagination. For too long, we have kept quiet, probably because we no longer trust one another. Our people there have felt betrayed because there are those who don’t speak for them, for the simple reason that they want to protect their selfish interest.

“The North is key to the survival of Nigeria. If the North fails, it is Nigeria that has failed. There are people who feel that what is happening in the North is not their business. But it is everybody’s problem. Let us put our heads together and make Nigeria work once again.”

