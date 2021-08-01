Home News Africa Adanma Luke exposes Instagram – bioreports
News Africa

Adanma Luke exposes Instagram – bioreports

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
adanma-luke-exposes-instagram-–-bioreports

By Sylvester Kwentua

Busty and talented Nollywood actress, Adanma Luke, took out time from her busy schedule, to explain how Instagram influences people. In a recent post on Instagram, the Anambra indigene advised people to however be content with whatever they have.

“Instagram will make you admire someone you should pity in real life. Be content.” Adanma posted.

ALSO READ: Dayo Amusa reveals her weirder side

In another post, Adanma Luke advised her fans to always use their head in relation with others, as whoever made some people hate her, had since settled with her.

Person wey make you hate me, me and am don settle…This life ehh use your head.” Adanma Luke revealed.

bioreports News Nigeria

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Hushpuppi: Nnamdi Kanu’s disciple, Ekpa reacts as police...

Zamfara police rescue two kidnap students of FGC...

30 of 65 private jets in Nigeria owe...

Twitter ban: Commonwealth places Nigeria on watchlist –...

Nigeria receives four million COVID-19 vaccine doses from...

Resident doctors begin strike tomorrow amidst COVID-19 third...

HushKyari: Holy sinner in circle of thieves –...

FG To Receive 4.8m Doses Of Vaccines On...

VIDEO: NDLEA Recovers 35 Wraps Of Cocaine From...

Nigeria’s Enoch Adegoke Storms Into 100m Final At...

Leave a Reply