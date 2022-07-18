adamawa-youths-join-obi’s-lp-in-droves

Thousands of youths took over major streets of Yola, Adamawa State, yesterday, drumming support for the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Shops along the popular Atiku Abubakar road were shut down, as the traders come out to cheer the youth and women, who carried placards with inscriptions canvassing support of Obi’s presidential ambition.

Spokesman for the group known as Coalition of All Peter Obi’s Campaign Supporters, Jeremiah Peter, told journalists that the roadshow was to inform the people of Adamawa that only Obi has the key to save the children of the poor.

According to him, the choice of Obi is based on his competence, his credentials and age, which he said are the qualities that placed him above other contestants.

He urged Nigerians to vote candidates based on their qualities and not ethnicity, region or religion. Jeremiah pointed out that the roadshow was also to sensitise the people of Adamawa on the importance of registration for Permanent Voter Card (PVC) to enable them elect leaders of their choice.

He advised voters not to sell their votes, pointing out that their children and grandchildren would suffer the consequences of any selfish action.

