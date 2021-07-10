Adamawa senator, supporters defect to APC – Punch Newspapers

Senator representing Adamawa South constituency, Senator Grace Bent, has defected from the Peoples Democratic Party to the All Progressives Congress, carrying along thousands of supporters.

This was made known in a statement on Saturday titled ‘Senator Grace, thousands join APC in Adamawa’, signed by the Senior Special Assistant to the Executive Governor of Jigawa State on New Media, Auwal Sankara.

The statement read, “Senator Grace Folashade Bent has decamped from the People’s Democratic Party to the ruling All Progressive Congress along with thousands of supporters in Adamawa.

“Grace Folashade Bent nee Makinwa is a Nigerian senator who was elected in April 2007 on the People’s Democratic Party platform in the Adamawa South constituency of Adamawa State.

“The Executive Governor of Jigawa State, who is also the contact and strategic committee chair of the APC, Alhaji Mohammed Badaru Abubakar: the Governor of Kebbi State, Alhaji Atiku Bagudu; Senator Ken Nnamani were among the top APC officials that received her.

While addressing the gathering, Governor Mohammed Badaru Abubakar assures Nigerians that APC will deliver by the grace of God come 2023 elections.

According to the Governor, the achievements recorded by the Buhari-led administration are the primary reason why on a daily basis politicians are trooping in thousands into the All Progressive Congress.”

The statement quoted Abubakar as saying, “It is because of how the APC is delivering dividends of democracy and the numerous achievements recorded in the last six years of the Buhari-led administration is what is making people dump other parties and join our party.”