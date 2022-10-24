Adamawa records new cholera cases

Monday, October 24, 2022

Adamawa ministry of health

The Adamawa ministry of health has confirmed 11 cases of cholera in Guyuk and Shelleng local government areas.

This was contained in a statement signed by Celine Laori, the ministry’s spokeswoman in Yola, on Thursday.

Ms Laori stated that as of Tuesday, the suspected cases were 96 and 11 confirmed positive with a 2.1 per cent case fatality ratio.

According to her, on August 19, the ministry received reports of suspected acute watery diarrhoea from the affected LGAs.

“Samples were collected and tested, using both Rapid Diagnostic Test (RDT) and Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), in which seven were confirmed to be cholera cases,” the Adamawa official added. “We have since activated our public health emergency operation centre; rapid response team was put on alert and disease surveillance notification officers (DSNOs) were directed to initiate proper investigation and conduct an expanded event-based surveillance in all the 21 LGAs.”

Medical consumables were procured, supplied and deposited at a cholera treatment centre to support case management across the state, the official disclosed

“We call on all our partners and stakeholders to give the necessary technical support to complement the government’s efforts towards containing the outbreak,” she stated.

The official advised the public to maintain basic hygiene and sanitation and ensure that food and water were clean and safe.

