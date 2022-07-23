Adamawa politician, Ishaya Bakano murdered in his home

The Deputy Leader of the Song Local Government Legislative Council in Adamawa State, Hon. Ishaya Bakano, has reportedly been murdered in his home by unknown gunmen.

The spokesperson of the state police command, DSP Suleiman Nguroje, who confirmed Bakano’s death in a statement, said the police received a report at about 1 am on Saturday, July 23, that the politician’s home had been invaded by unknown assailants.

The assailants reportedly shot sporadically and left Bakano in the pool of his blood.

The police spokesperson said the politician was rushed to the hospital where he was confirmed dead.

Nguroje further disclosed that the police are currently on the trail of the suspected gunmen.

This comes after fast-rising Nollywood actor, Emma Buchi was murdered in cold blood by his personal assistant, Sunny, in Asaba, Delta state capital.

The news of his sad demise was announced on Facebook by his friend, Melody Obia, on Tuesday, July 12.

According to Melody, the decomposing corpse of the actor was found in his apartment recently and it’s alleged that he was killed by his PA who carted away all his belongings.

She shared pictures of the actor’s alleged killer and appealed to anyone with useful information about his whereabout to contact her, the actor’s family or the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN).