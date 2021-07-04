adamawa-governor-denies-defection

Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri has denied media report of planning to decamp to All Progressives Congress.

The Governor said he has no intention to decamp from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to APC or any other party.

Governor Fintiri who spoke to Tvc news through his Director General media and Publicity, Solomon Kumangar, said it became necessary to state categorically that he is not contemplating leaving the PDP.

The Governor noted that the political, economic and security challenges currently facing the country cannot merely be solved by people shuttling political parties, calling Nigerians from all walks of life to join hands to surmount the challenges confronting the nation.