Justice Dimas Gwama of the Magistrates’ Court IV in Yola has ordered that a youth leader, Ikama Kato, be remanded in prison for insulting President Muhammadu Buhari and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha on social media.

Kato, a youth leader of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Hong, allegedly took to his Facebook page to condemn the insecurity in the area following recent attacks by armed men suspected to be Boko Haram members.







In a viral video, the youth leader, who hails from the same local council as the SGF called out the latter and Buhari for failing to secure the lives of residents.

He labelled the SGF “a disappointment and a failure” just as he described the two leaders as “useless men” in power.

Following this, the Hong chapter of the PDP suspended Kato for using vulgar language, adding that the party frowned on his vituperations against the SGF, a renowned figure from the council.

Shortly after his suspension by the PDP, a remorseful Kato made another video and apologised.

However, a group, Adamawa Concerned Citizens, led by Hussain Gambo, a supporter of the SGF, dragged Kato before the magistrates’ court, Bioreports News reports.

The group’s leadership said it took the decision to serve as a deterrent to those using social media to slander responsible Nigerians.

Kato was arraigned before the Chief Magistrate Court IV in Yola.

The Chief Magistrate, Gwama, who took the plea of the accused, ordered him to be remanded in prison till August 2.