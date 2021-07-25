Home Business Adam Kinzinger accepts place on Jan. 6 committee: ‘When duty calls, I will always answer’
Business

Adam Kinzinger accepts place on Jan. 6 committee: ‘When duty calls, I will always answer’

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
adam-kinzinger-accepts-place-on-jan.-6-committee:-‘when-duty-calls,-i-will-always-answer’

Not long after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) indicated she wanted Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) to serve on the Jan. 6 select committee, Kinzinger confirmed on Sunday that he spoke with Pelosi and would accept her offer.

“For months, I have said that the American people deserve transparency and truth on how and why thousands showed up to attack our democracy, and ultimately, what led to the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021,” he said in a statement.

Echoing others who argued Kinzinger shouldn’t be described simply as an anti-Trump Republican, the congressman said he wanted to make it clear he is a “Republican dedicated to conservative values.” But, he continued, “I swore an oath to uphold and defend the Constitution — and while this is not the position I expected to be in or sought out, when duty calls, I will answer.”

Pelosi later addressed Kinzinger’s addition to the panel, highlighting his military experience. “He brings great patriotism to the committee,” she said, per Fox News.

You may also like

Why Tom Brady’s ‘gentle’ roast of Trump at Biden’s White House was actually ‘deeply vicious’

Melania Trump reportedly tried 4 times to block an election night party at the White House

America’s shared smoke blanket

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Pro-Hamas activists launch incendiary balloons into Israel

Big headaches for Boeing as Dreamliner deliveries remain...

Is a fourth COVID-19 wave around the corner?...

Shortcomings With Financial Market Infrastructure Companies’ Business Continuity...

Yes, Babysitting And Lawn Mowing Money Can Go...

Would Illumina’s acquisition of GRAIL constrict the expansion...

The Shanghai lab making fake pork dumplings and...

Battle for the Cloud, Once Amazon vs. Microsoft,...

Worried About a Stock Market Crash? 4 Ways...

Yuan becomes No.3 global currency: report – Global...

Leave a Reply