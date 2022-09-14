Ada Ameh’s partner George Deegha Devastated As He Mourns Her – Says It A Never Ending Nightmare For Him

The partner of late actress Ada Ameh, George Deegha is devastated as he mourns her saying her demise is a never-ending nightmare of pain for him because he will never get over her death.Ada Ameh was reported to have passed away last Sunday and it was devastating news especially since she was recovering from the depressing state she was in after her only child died and that hit almost everyone hard because we all were expecting her to be happy again.

Her partner George Deegha reacting publicly to her demise expressed how devastated he is by the news saying this is going to be a never-ending nightmare of pain for him because he has lost a friend, partner, and soul mate, and he feels lost alone.

He then expressed how his world crumbled before him because her death feels like a nail drilled into her heart and he doesn’t know what to do. Even though he must get through it somehow, he doesn’t know if he will ever get over her death.

post below;

Source: www.-

–