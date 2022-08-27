Ada Ameh: Benue community, Nigeria lost an entertainment colossus – Abba Moro

Benue South Senator, Abba Moro has described the death of Nollywood actress, Ada Ameh, as a monumental loss to the Idoma people and Nigeria at large.

Moro said Ada lived an eventful and impactful life in her 48 years sojourn on earth.

The lawmaker stated this while paying his last tribute to the actress at her funeral service held in Ogobia, Ugboju in Otukpo Local Government Area of Benue State on Friday.

Moro urged her family to take solace in the fact that Ada made everyone happy and the world would continue to watch her.

He said, “This is a very sad day for all of us. For us, the Idoma people, for us in Benue State, and for Nigeria.

“Ada Ameh was a colossus in the entertainment Industry.

“Many of us who listened to the pastor’s sermon earlier, what would you be remembered for when you leave this earth?

“I watched Ada Ameh yesterday night and I know we will continue to watch her after now.

“Ada Ameh was a very effective ambassador of the Idoma people in the entertainment industry.

“For us, this is a very monumental loss, a colossal loss. But as it is said all the time, God has configured for every person a time to be born and a time to die. And this time it is the time for our sister to die.

“But I dare to say, that in this life, it is not how long you stay on the surface of the earth here but how effectively and how impactful you have lived.

“And all of us will agree with me that Ada Ameh had lived a very effective and impactful life, so, all of us here, both the family, young and old, it is a clear testimony that Ada Ameh had lived an eventful life and that is supposed to be a consolation for the family because I do know that when beggars die there are no comets seen. The heavens themselves blaze forth the death of princes. And so ada Ameh, goodbye until we meet to part no more.”