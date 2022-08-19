actress,-tonto-dikeh-quits-nollywood,-gives-reason

Popular Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has revealed that she’s quitting acting to focus on her political career.

The deputy governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Rivers State, who made this disclosure during an interview with BBC News Pidgin, said she would not be returning to Nollywood after the governorship election.

According to Tonto, she will not return to the movie industry even if her party loses the governorship election in Rivers State.

When asked if she has completely retired from acting, Tonto said, “I don’t like movies like that again. It’s been a long time since I acted on screen, you know.”

“I’ve acted in about two films in 10 years, I appreciate that my path started from Nollywood, it is something that I respect, but it’s not something that has been in my life. So even after the election, it’s not something I’ll return to, but I’ll love to contribute to the industry when I get into power.” She added.

She also commended her colleagues, Funke Akindele and Banky W, for their participation in politics.