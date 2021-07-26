actress-sotayo-gaga-becomes-latest-landlady-in-lagos,-eniola-badmus,-others-in-awe-as-they-visit-mansion

Nollywood actress Sotayo Gaga can now be proudly identified as one of the landlords in Lagos state

A video making the rounds on social media captured the moment actress Eniola Badmus and other friends paid a visit to the new house

Social media users had mixed reactions, with some noting that it is only the actresses in Nollywood who seem to be making big purchases

Actress Sotayo Gaga has not officially let the cat out of the bag but the movie star now ranks proudly as one of the landlords in the city of Lagos.

Just recently, a video making the rounds on social media captured the moment fellow movie star, Eniola Badmus, among some other close friends stormed Sotayo’s new house.

Badmus was heard offering prayers for her friend as she was given a short tour of the beautifully furnished house.

Actress Sotayo Gaga acquires new house in Lagos.

Photo: @sotayogaga/@eniolabadmus

Source: Instagram

The new house owner was also sighted in good spirits as she listened to her friend shower praises on how good looking the new house is.

From indications, the actress is yet to host an official housewarming party but only invited those in her close cycle to the property.

Watch a video as sighted on social media below:

Social media users react to news of Sotayo’s house

While some people offered congratulatory messages to the movie star, there were others who pointed out the fact that actresses in the movie industry seem to be the only ones making luxury and expensive purchases.

Read comments below:

bee_ahuoiza said:

“May joy of Congratulations not seize from everyone of us . hustling by God’s grace.”

unitedfc99 said:

“The way forward is to become an actress!”

seun_dreams said:

“Where dem Dey see this money, who go show me way abeg.”

_aniscooser said:

“It’s the hype woman for me .. This is beautiful, oh my gosh .. she’s really happy for her friend. That’s nice.”

itz_princewill_emmanuel said:

“Actress go start dey tell us truth, no be acting dey give them money abeg.”

nonireloaded_13 said:

“Hustle and bustle is very necessary.”

