actress,-sonia-ogiri-buys-a-new-range-rover;-her-third-car-in-seven-months

Nollywood actress, Sonia Ogiri has acquired her third multi-million naira car in seven months and this time, she bought a brand new Range Rover.

Sonia’s friend, actress Eve Esin, made the announcement in a post she shared on her Instagram page. She shared a photo of the new ride and wrote,

“@soniaogiri



My girl oooo I’m clapping



👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏



Can’t wait to come roll in your new baby.



Baby no3 in 7months🔊 Say what?!!!



💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃”

In response to the post, Sonia commented, “My long time babe right from our little beginning 😂. See how far GOD has brought us and many more his gonna take us. Love you ❤️❤️❤️”

See her post below,

In December 2020, Sonia gifted her mum a new Toyota SUV for Christmas. According to her, the car is for all the Christmas she couldn’t spend with her mum, adding that she would have bought her a private jet if she could afford it.

Sonia acquired her second car in June 2021 as a personal gift to herself.