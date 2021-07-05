Home ENTERTAINMENT Actress, Sonia Ogiri buys a new Range Rover; her third car in seven months
Nollywood actress, Sonia Ogiri has acquired her third multi-million naira car in seven months and this time, she bought a brand new Range Rover.

Sonia’s friend, actress Eve Esin, made the announcement in a post she shared on her Instagram page. She shared a photo of the new ride and wrote,

“@soniaogiri


My girl oooo I’m clapping


👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏


Can’t wait to come roll in your new baby.


Baby no3 in 7months🔊 Say what?!!!


💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃”

In response to the post, Sonia commented, “My long time babe right from our little beginning 😂. See how far GOD has brought us and many more his gonna take us. Love you ❤️❤️❤️”

See her post below,

In December 2020, Sonia gifted her mum a new Toyota SUV for Christmas. According to her, the car is for all the Christmas she couldn’t spend with her mum, adding that she would have bought her a private jet if she could afford it.

Sonia acquired her second car in June 2021 as a personal gift to herself.

