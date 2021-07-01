actress-shan-george-loses-mom

Popular Nollywood Actress, Shan George, is currently in mourning, following the loss of her mother.

She confirmed the news via an emotional post on her Instagram page.

She wrote ;

I lost my precious mother this morning. She was d strongest woman I know. Rest in peace Aka Shine. May God keep Ur soul till we meet again 🙏🙏❤️❤️

Her friends took to the comment section to console her. See some comments below ;

uzee_usman wrote ;

So sorry for the lost Take heart ma’am 🙏

abangmercy wrote ;

My condolences 😢😢😢😢😢. God rest her soul

adokiye wrote ;

I’m so so sorry. May the Soul of mama Rest In Peace 🙏🙏

