Home ENTERTAINMENT Actress Shan George loses mom
ENTERTAINMENT

Actress Shan George loses mom

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
actress-shan-george-loses-mom

Popular Nollywood Actress, Shan George, is currently in mourning, following the loss of her mother.

She confirmed the news via an emotional post on her Instagram page.

She wrote ;

I lost my precious mother this morning. She was d strongest woman I know. Rest in peace Aka Shine. May God keep Ur soul till we meet again 🙏🙏❤️❤️

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by shan george (@shangeorgefilms)

Her friends took to the comment section to console her. See some comments below ;

uzee_usman wrote ;

So sorry for the lost Take heart ma’am 🙏

abangmercy wrote ;

My condolences 😢😢😢😢😢. God rest her soul

adokiye wrote ;

I’m so so sorry. May the Soul of mama Rest In Peace 🙏🙏

Related Posts

  • Actress, Mercy Johnson loses mom

  • I got married at 16 — Actress Shan George

  • Actress Shan George shares scary flight experience

  • Actress, Anita Joseph Loses Dad

  • Actress Ebube Nwagbo loses mother.


Loading…

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

“No bestie anywhere” – Bobrisky declares after fall...

BBNaija star, Vee celebrates lover, Neo on his...

Photo showing N928k estimated house rent in Asaba...

Bolt driver hailed for returning N396k to a...

Photo shows Nigerian university exam paper directing students...

God has a hand in it: Popular apostle...

Wetin you no go see for Lagos? Massive...

Funny moment baby chooses mum over dad during...

BBNaija reunion: Prince reveals Ozo, Vee, Nengi and...

Regina Daniels ruins the fun for brother as...

Leave a Reply