actress,-ruth-eze-gifts-herself-a-mansion-and-benz-for-her-birthday

Nollywood actress, Ruth Eze is celebrating her birthday today, July 16, and has splurged millions of naira on two expensive gifts for herself.

The thespian took to her Instagram page a week ago to excitedly reveal that she bought herself a Mercedes Benz as an early birthday present.

She shared pictures of herself posing with the wonder on wheels and wrote,

“Birthday Gift Comes Early💃A Gift From Me To Meeeeee💋💋💋”

Shortly after, the actress announced that she also acquired a newly built mansion as a second birthday gift.

Sharing a picture and video of the house, she wrote,

“My Second Birthday Gift From Me To Meeeeee💃💃💃

Who Is That Man That Says



There’s No God?? Let Him Come



Let Me Tell Him My STORY…he will believe🥲

Even With All The Evil Plots And Plans Of My Enemies, God Always Give Me Victory.



I’m so grateful Lord🙌🙏🙌

Fam Help Me Thank This Sweet God



One More birthday gift To Come By🥰

Fam Oya Start Sending My Birthday



Gift ooo”

See the pictures below,

Checkout her post below,

A while ago, Ruth Eze revealed that she would not mind being a second wife, in so far her hubby is a rich man.



According to the thespian, she is currently under pressure to get married but can’t afford to marry a poor man.