actress,-rosy-meurer-and-hubby,-olakunle-churchill,-step-out-with-their-son-(photos)

Nollywood actress, Rosy Meurer and her husband, Olakunle Churchill, stepped out with their son over the weekend.

The controversial couple, who welcomed their son, King Churchill Jnr, in March 2021, are currently on vacation in Ghana and are having an amazing time together as a family. They also paid a visit to the Elmina Slave Castle.

Rosy took to her Instagram page this afternoon to share photos from the trip as she wished her followers a wonderful week ahead.

See more photos below,

See her post below,

In other news, Tonto Dikeh’s ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill recently, corrected an Instagram user who ‘called him out’ after he used ‘Real King Churchill’ in a caption to a picture he shared on his page.



Apparently, Churchill shared a photo of himself and his son, (The one he had with his current wife, Rosy Meurer), captioning the photo ‘Real King Churchill’ in it.

An Instagram user noted that the caption made it seem like he prefers his son with Rosy than with his ex-wife, Tonto.

The user quickly asked him not to choose one son over the other.

Correcting the Instagram user, he stated that using the term real was just used to create an Instagram page for the infant.