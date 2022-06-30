actress-regina-daniels-shares-glimpse-of-her-newborn-son-(video)

As congratulations continue to pour in for Nollywood actress Regina Daniels on the arrival of her second child, she has shared a glimpse of her newborn son.

The billionaire wife, who welcomed her second child with her billionaire husband and politician on Wednesday afternoon, June 29, shared a heartwarming video of herself cradling her newborn.

Sharing the video on Snapchat, she captioned it, “My new addiction”.

Watch video below,



Meanwhile, Regina Daniels has declared that June 29 is indeed a blessed date for her and her family.

“June 29th is indeed a blessed date for me and my family. With so much joy in my heart, I announce the birth of my second son. “Moon and his younger brother are definitely gonna be each other’s life time companion, partner in crime with an unbreakable bond in Jesus name coupled with the fact that they share same birth day😃😃…. I am so blessed “#princemunirnwoko you got your best gift and I’m so happy you get very excited when you see babies 👶”. She wrote on Instagram.

The thespian and her husband, Ned Nwoko, welcomed their second child, a baby boy, exactly two years after the birth of their first child, Munir.

The couple had taken to social media earlier today to celebrate their son, Munir, as he clocks two.