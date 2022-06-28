Home ENTERTAINMENT Actress, Regina Daniels shares adorable new photos of her son Munir ahead of his 2nd birthday
Actress, Regina Daniels shares adorable new photos of her son Munir ahead of his 2nd birthday

by News
Popular Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, has shared adorable photos of her son, Munir Nwoko, ahead of his second birthday.

Munir will turn 2 tomorrow, June 29, and his excited mom took to her Instagram page to share a teaser of what is to come.

In the photos she shared, the young champ posed with a miniature Benz car with customized plate number that reads “MUNIR”.

The 21-year-old movie star captioned the post,

“Wow I just can’t believe how time flies. My son will be 2 tomorrow.”

