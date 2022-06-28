actress,-regina-daniels-shares-adorable-new-photos-of-her-son-munir-ahead-of-his-2nd-birthday

Popular Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, has shared adorable photos of her son, Munir Nwoko, ahead of his second birthday.

Munir will turn 2 tomorrow, June 29, and his excited mom took to her Instagram page to share a teaser of what is to come.

In the photos she shared, the young champ posed with a miniature Benz car with customized plate number that reads “MUNIR”.

The 21-year-old movie star captioned the post,

“Wow I just can’t believe how time flies. My son will be 2 tomorrow.”

See the pictures below,

