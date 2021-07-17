actress,-onyii-alex-buys-herself-a-palatial-mansion-(video)

Congratulations are in order for Nollywood actress, Onyii Alex, as she buys herself a multi-million naira palatial mansion.

The 31-year-old actress took to her Instagram page to share a video of the mansion and its beautifully decorated interior.

Onyii also expressed gratitude to God for making her a homeowner.

Sharing a video of the house, the actress wrote,

“To God Almighty be the Glory🙏🙌🕊



#THEBODYvilla #NWACHINEMERE 🕊



@mimz_interiors I don’t think a stranger would have done this better., you killed it bro 🙌❤️ thanks



📸 @tblack_cmf 🙌”

Watch the video below,

In other news, Onyii Alex recently shared her thoughts on the best strategy ladies should adopt to punish their lovers.

According to her, the best way to punish the men in their lives is to turn down their money.

Taking to her Instagram page, she shared a gorgeous picture of herself in a blue ripped jean, black sheer top and a nude blazer.

She wrote,

The best way to punish your man is to reject his money! Ladies am I communicating or increase volume ?????????