Actress, Oma Nnadi’s husband, Noni Enem, tattoos her name on his hand

Actress, Oma Nnadi’s husband loves her so much that he’s taken a step further to prove his love by inking her name on his body.

The Actress was completely awed by his romantic gesture, and she declared that she loves him deeply.

Sharing the photo, she wrote ;

Then He says , I want you with me, In me , On me, By me , Everywhere I go and in Whatever I do. @noni_enem 🥰😍💋Love you my heart.

