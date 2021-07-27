actress,-nkechi-blessing-sunday-goes-braless-to-defend-bbnaija’s-angel-who-has-been-bodyshamed-for-her-breasts

Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing Sunday has condemned the ladies online who are bodyshaming BB.: Shine Ya Eye housemate, Angel, over her breasts.

Nkechi Blessing took to her Instagram to share that she understands when men shame a woman for having fallen breasts but doesn’t get it when it’s women doing the shaming.

She wrote,

I understand if a man shames a woman for having fallen breast,But Aunty Even you? Common we can really do better than making a woman feel less of herself,unlike some oda people that can’t stand trolling and insults,they tend to fall into depression and harm themselves,But you see me? If dem born your father well come and abuse me on my page,I will send you back home..we need to be the change we seek,by spreading more love than hate…Love and light❤️❤️

The actress then shared a braless photo of herself as she advised other ladies to rock their breasts proudly.

She wrote as caption,