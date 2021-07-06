actress,-motilola-announces-that-her-marriage-has-ended

Nollywood actress, Motilola Adekunle has taken to social media to announce the end of her marriage to her Airforce husband.
According to the mother of two, after years of marriage she and her husband who she met during her service year in Kaduna decided they are better off apart.
In a lengthy Instagram post announcing their split, she wrote,
“It feels very odd that I have to share this kind of news with everyone as I am a staunch believer in the marriage institution, but the decision to share is a consequence of my believe in being transparent and not giving room to rumours or unverified speculations.
After ….. years of marriage, we have come to the hard but.. pragmatic realization and conclusion that we are much better apart.
Let me dispel any rumors that might emerge about the split. It’s very simple: *It just didn’t work out.* There is no anger involved. Difficult? Absolutely. But it is the best decision in the circumstances.
Let me reiterate that we are parents first and foremost, to two incredibly wonderful children and we ask for their, and our space and privacy to be respected at this difficult time. We have always conducted our relationship privately, and we hope that as we consciously uncouple and coparent, we will be able to continue in the same manner.
Thanks for your understanding and I seek your continuing prayers for me in this period.
I would also appreciate if there would be no calls, would respond to messages as soon as I can…pls understand the sensitivity of this situation… God bless you”.