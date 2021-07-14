actress,-moesha-boduong-repents,-apologizes-for-introducing-girls-to-rich-men-(video)

Ghanaian actress and socialite, Moesha Boduong has repented and apologized for introducing young ladies to rich married men.

In videos serving rounds online Moesha revealed she has given up her old way of life and embraced a new life in Christ, while she shared her testimony with fellow Christians at the Revelation Church, Ghana.

Amid tears she said,

“Before I shared my testimony at church it wasn’t an easy thing, I was battling with a lot of things, I was so sick, the devil didn’t want me to speak”.

“I don’t have anything in my account again, my car, I have sold it,” speaking to some people around her, she said ” did you see I was going pick to Bolt, I don’t have anything, I have given everything, see me the way I am looking but me looking like this, I am happier than those days that you’d see me driving Range Rover and travelling around. I was not happy”.

The actress seized the moment to advise young girls by saying that “so all these girls that looked at my lifestyle and wanted to be like me, it’s not easy at all. Some of these girls go and they die because of the wrong men they sleep with. All these men do is to take our glory and give us peanuts”.