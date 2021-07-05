actress-mo-bimpe-reveals-why-yomi-fabiyi-stopped-featuring-her-in-his-movies

Nollywood Actress, Oyebade Adebimpe has opened up on the reason controversial movie producer, Yomi Fabiyi stopped featuring her in his movies.

She made the disclosure as she aired her displeasure with Yomi’s latest movie (Oko Iyabo)

In her words ;

The major reason is because I didn’t make myself available for his sexual needs despite how much he tried but doing this to a child is just too much. Yomi fabiyi needs to be stopped! Enough is enough . Thank God for his grace ,if not I would have given up on this dream a long time ago because of his constant ,harassment, bully and threats!

See the conversation below ;