actress-mimi-orjiekwe-releases-stunning-pictures-as-she-clocks-new-age,-gets-lovely-surprise

Nollywood’s Mimi Orjiekwe is more than grateful to have witnessed another birthday celebration

The celebrant flooded her Instagram page with some pictures specially taken to mark the occasion

Mimi also shared a video showing the moment a birthday surprise team stormed her residence with lovely gifts

Fans, colleagues in the entertainment industry flooded her comment section with congratulatory messages

Nollywood actress Mimi Orjiekwe clocked a new age on Wednesday, July 14, and the pretty lady is more than grateful to God for witnessing another year.

An excited Mimi took to her official Instagram page with beautiful pictures which were especially taken to celebrate the new age.

Actress Mimi Orjiekwe clocks new age.

Photo: @mimiorjiekweng

Source: Instagram

However, apart from feeding the eyes of her fans with the lovely pictures, Mimi also shared some lessons she has learnt in life over the years.

Her message read in part:

“Always follow your gut…Making mistakes is about learning lessons. …Learn from those around you. …Be nice to everyone. …Take care of yourself. …Eat well. …Eat Right …Eliminate negativity…Good things don’t come easy. …Never fail to try more. …Take care of your health early. …Make every moment count. …Live and let live. …Be flexible with your goals…”

Check out some of the pictures below:

Mimi receives a lovely birthday surprise

In a different video post, the actress was spotted looking stunned after a birthday surprise team showed up at her house bearing gifts.

There was also a saxophonist on the ground who serenaded the atmosphere with beautiful music for the celebrant.

Watch the clip below:

Fans, colleagues celebrate actress

Mimi’s comment section was filled with congratulatory messages from her fans and colleagues.

Read what some of them had to say below:

mercymacjoe said:

“You’re gorgeous Happy birthday beautiful.”

lindaosifo said:

“HAPPY BIRTHDAYYYY More blessings, happiness and grace I wish you Mimz.”

realmercyaigbe said:

“Happy birthday beautiful.”

iamprincess__official said:

“Ohhh baby happy baddest birthday.”

