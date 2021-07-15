actress,-mimi-orjiekwe-flaunts-wads-of-dollars-and-nairas-that-rained-at-her-birthday-party-(video)

Popular Nollywood actress, Mimi Orjiekwe threw a lavish dinner to celebrate her 33rd birthday last night and her guests made money rain at the event.

Mimi took to her Instagram page to flaunt the wads of dollars and nairas in different denominations which she received at her birthday party last night.

Showing off the wads of cash in a video she shared on her Instagram page she wrote,

“Last night was turnt up.. money rain .dollar bath!!!. my people .. i too love una .. thank you very much !!!! let me wake up first before i start to post .. but first go check my story oh… 🙌🙌🙌🙌😫 #july14”.

Watch video below,

In other news, Mimi has taken to social media to share her concern over women who end up marrying classless men.

Mimi took to her Instagram page to extensively highlight the dangers of marrying a man with no class, as she advised single ladies to make wise choices while choosing a life partner.

According to her, these women suffer in their marriages and will be subjected to managing while their mates live in affluence.