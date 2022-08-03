actress,-mary-lazarus-shares-hilarious-voice-note-of-her-nephews-praying-for-her-to-get-a-husband-after-she-sent-them-money-(audio)

Popular Nollywood actress, Mary Lazarus, has shared her nephews’ endearing, yet hilarious reaction after she rewarded them with cash gifts for acing their exams.

The children passed their exams, so she sent them money as a reward for their outstanding achievement.

The little ones, who are overtly excited and grateful for the gifts, send prayers to the actress every day as a form of appreciation.

In the voice recording that Lazuarus shared on her Insta-stories, her nephews are heard praying for a good husband for her.

Sharing the voice recording, Lazarus noted that no matter what she does for the kids, their only prayer request for her is a good husband.

“Sent my nephews money for passing their exams in school. They wake me up with prayers everyday. Na only husband matter dem dey pray for me about all the time”, she wrote.

Listen to the audio below,



In other news, May Edochie, the first wife of controversial actor, Yul Edochie, has broken her silence days after her husband unfollowed her on Instagram.

Recall that after Yul unveiled Nollywood actress Judy Austin as his second wife in April and revealed they welcomed a child together, May aired her displeasure with the news and subsequently unfollowed her husband on the photo-sharing app.

He, however, was still following her and commenting on her posts until he unfollowed a few days ago, after she revealed during a Facebook live session that her husband’s betrayal made her slip into depression.

Well, days after he unfollowed her, May shared a video of herself vibing to a gospel song and praising God, noting that he sees all and fixes all things at his own time.