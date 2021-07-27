actress,-jemima-osunde-falls-‘sick’-over-her-inability-to-afford-a-range-rover-like-some-of-her-colleagues-(video)

Nollywood actress, Jemima Osunde has “fallen sick” due to her inability to afford a Range Rover like some of her colleagues in the industry.

In the video shared online by her friend, actress Bimbo Ademoye, Jemima could be seen moping around like she was bothered about something.

When asked about what was wrong, the actress who doubles as a medical doctor, revealed that she was sick because she doesn’t have a Range Rover.

Although, Jemima was obviously kidding with her statement in the video, we can’t deny the fact that Nollywood actresses are cashing out big time.

In recent times, several Nollywood stars have splurged millions of naira on luxurious vehicles and houses in choice locations in Nigeria.

Watch the video below,

In other news, Jemima Osunde was recently under fire on social media for saying she wouldn’t cook when she gets married.

The beautiful screen diva via Twitter revealed that she doesn’t enjoy cooking and would employ somebody to do the cooking when she’s married.

Well, her tweet was not well received by netizens who has taken to the platform to drag her to filth. ICYMI