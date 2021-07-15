actress-jaiye-kuti-ecstatic,-shares-photos-of-car-she-got-as-surprise-birthday-gift

Popular Nollywood actress, Jaiye Kuti, left no stone unturned when she clocked a new age on July 10, 2021

The well-loved movie star was celebrated by fans and colleagues with beautiful posts on social media

The actress recently took to her Instagram page with photos from the moment she got a car as a birthday gift

Popular Nollywood star, Jaiye Kuti, turned a new age on Saturday, July 10, and she flooded social media with beautiful photos specially taken for the occasion.

The actress was also celebrated by fans and colleagues and she recently took to social media to reveal the surprise that capped her big day.

Jaiye Kuti poses with her car which was a birthday gift

Photo credit: @jayeola_monje

Source: Instagram

The icing on a very sweet cake

Kuti took to her Instagram page with photos from the moment she was gifted a car for her birthday.

In the caption that accompanied the post, she acknowledged the messages and love she got from people before her big present arrived.

The actress who expressed how stunned she was with the gift appreciated and prayed for the team that got her the new ride.

She wrote:

“The sweet wishes. The thoughtful prayers. The melodious songs. The funny videos. The love. The care. And now… This. This birthday present of a car from my family at SS AFRI. @ssafrihomes @lereayeni @sundayayeni2009 @bunmi_jinadu. I do not have the words, but my heart is full of prayers and gratitude. May God replenish and Favour you forever. Modupe dupe o. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you.”

See the post below:

Fans and colleagues congratulate Jaiye Kuti

Read some of the congratulatory messages sighted on the post below:

Biolabayo1:

“Congratulations Aunty mi, just give me the key for a month.”

Faithiawilliams:

“Congratulations once again.”

Shebabyshebaby:

“Congratulations Sis.’

Motiirayo:

“Congratulations mama.”

Zeestitches_by_abimbola:

“Congratulations once again sis. Many more to come in Jesus name.”

Source: .