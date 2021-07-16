actress-iyabo-ojo-reacts-as-traditionalist-who-wished-death-upon-her-days-ago-allegedly-dies

Nollywood’s Iyabo Ojo has reacted to unconfirmed reports of the death of herbalist Dr Bola Adegunloye

The traditionalist had cursed out Ojo days ago and wished death upon her amid the ongoing Baba Ijesha controversy

After blogger, Seun Oloketuyi, shared the news of his alleged death, the actress took to the comment section testifying to the glory of God in her life

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has taken to social media in reaction to the alleged death of Nigerian traditionalist, Dr Bola Adegunloye.

Recall that some days ago, . gathered the report of a trending video in which Adegunloye had lambasted the movie star for her role in the Baba Ijesha controversy.

Actress Iyabo Ojo reacts to the alleged death of traditionalist who wished her dead.

Photo: @iyaboojofeespris/@mufasatundeednut

Source: Instagram

The traditionalist also levelled several allegations against Ojo while claiming that she sleeps with men for money. According to him, the punishment for her actions will be suffering and death from God.

In a fresh development, the actress was spotted in the comment section of blogger, Seun Oloketuyi, who reported the alleged death of the traditionalist.

Check out his post below:

Reacting to the unconfirmed report, the movie star wrote:

“if God be for me, who can be against me? NO BODY.”

See a screenshot of her comment below:

Fans shower prayers on Iyabo Ojo

Some fans of the movie star who spotted her comment responded with words of prayers for her and her family.

Read some of their messages to her below:

bolatito___ said:

“@iyaboojofespris May the good Lord keep fighting for youyou shall not die but live and testify to the goodness of God I love u so very much momma.”

ayomiposi_arewa_yummymum said:

“@iyaboojofespris mama no one. Glory be to God. Keep going high my lovely mama. God protection is upon you and your family(AMEN)”

sodunlola said:

“@iyaboojofespris God is for you mama…”

entice_by_adunni said:

“@iyaboojofespris You are more than a conqueror.”

Iyabo Ojo shows off her extended family members

Meanwhile, . reported that the movie star showed her fans and followers an entirely different portion of her life. The actress shared a photo showing members of her extended family.

Ojo who is the queen mother of the family explained that she loves the role and the responsibilities.

Sharing the picture, she wrote:

“QUEEN IYABO. I came back to this family to build a stronger & better generation. I’m that strong woman, focused, dedicated & determined Queen Mother. I Love my role. Meet my family.”

