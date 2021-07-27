actress-empress-njamah-cries,-begs-psquare-peter-and-paul-okoye-to-reconcile-just-like-2baba-and-blackface

Empress Njamah wades in as she wants the Psquare brothers to come together to make peace as a family even if they will not sing together

The actress told people fueling their fight that they lack the spirit of love, forgiveness and peace but will not admit it

The actress begged the warring brothers’ fans and friends to stop taking sides, judging, spitting fire, and allow the fight to end

Nollywood actress, Empress Njamah, has joined other celebrities and fans that want popular Nigerian singing twin brothers, Peter and Paul Okoye, to reconcile and forget their differences.

The actress, who was present on the night of the tribute put together to celebrate late singer Sound Sultan, was all tears during the event.

The actress noted that everybody can make Peter and Paul’s coming together possible if people stop taking sides in their fight.

She noted that most people fueling their fight have issues unsettled in their various homes :

“Most of you with the loudest voice have not put your home in order, you lack the spirit of love n forgiveness n peace (u need help but afraid to admit)”

The actress urges fans and friends to speak positive things into their lives and celebrate both of them because they are one and not two.

She spoke further that the brothers might not singer together as they used to do but they should embrace peace and let love lead them.

2baba and Blackface reconcile

. earlier reported that even in death, legendary singer Sound Sultan is a peacemaker. Friends and colleagues organised a night of tribute for the late singer and it brought together Plantashun Boiz for the first time in years.

2baba and Blackface were spotted at the event and they interacted with each other.

At a point, the trio who made up the defunct Platashun Boiz, 2baba, Blackface, and Faze were on stage while Eddie Lawani talked about how the breakup of the group made him cry.

While he was talking, 2baba who stood near Blackface greeted Faze who stood at the other end. Later he gently hit Blackface on the chest to greet him. Blackface also hit him back.

2baba’s arm was also spotted on the shoulder of Blackface before they were asked by Lawani to settle their beef.

The group later went on to perform a tribute song for Sound Sultan as Plantashun Boiz and later went on to perform some of the past hit songs to the admiration of everyone seated.

Source: .