actress,-empress-njamah-cries-as-she-begs-peter-and-paul-okoye-to-reconcile-(video)

Nollywood actress, Empress Njamah has joined the long list of celebrities and fans asking that twin brothers, Peter and Paul Okoye set aside their differences and reconcile.

Empress who was present at Sound Sultan’s memorial shared a video where a man at the event spoke about the brothers of the defunct music group, Psquare.

Sharing the video, the actress in a lengthy caption urged Peter and Paul to let go of their age long beef and embrace peace.

In her words,

“WE ALL CAN MAKE THIS HAPPEN IF ONLY… We can stop taking sides… Judging them… Spitting fire on social media, Criticizing.. Comparing them. Most of you with the loudest voice have not put your home in order, you lack the spirit of LOVE n FORGIVENESS n PEACE(u need help but afraid to admit). No time to check time, use your page n spread LOVE if u can’t show it, speak positive things in their lives, celebrate both cause they are ONE… Mustn’t be back n singing but just MAKE PEACE… “What is wrong with us? What the hell happened to the good old days when showing LOVE to each other was priority? @peterpsquare @iamkingrudy. I miss you both together, the hangouts, dance, fun, positive energy! KEEP RESTING @soundsultan”.

Watch video below,