actress,-dorcas-fapson-and-singer,-skiibii-spark-dating-rumours-(photos/video)

Nollywood actress and disc jockey, Dorcas Shola-Fapson, has sparked dating rumours with popular singer, Skiibii.

This comes after Dorcas took to her Snapchat handle to share romantic moments with her beau, although concealing his face.

In one of the videos which captured the loved-up moments, the thespian and her man rocked a matching Fendi outfit. Another showed them in a room that was exquisitely adorned with rose petals.

Sharing the videos, the lover-girl in her captions threw jabs at naysayers.

“e dey pain dem, e dey sweet us”, “my baby said pamper day”, “offend dem”. She wrote.

However, social media investigators have identified the man in Dorcas’ videos, who was wearing the same outfit as her and had his hand on her butt, as Baddest Boy crooner Skiibii, sparking dating rumours between them.

Nigerians dug out a video of Skiibii wearing the exact same Fendi attire, in what appeared to be the same location.

Watch video below,



Meanwhile, Dorcas Fapson has advised ladies against posting their partners on social media.

The screen diva who gave this advice in a post via Snapchat noted that social media is where relationship sinks, hence it’s advisable to go on dates, make memories but keep the moments off the internet.

Dorcas Fapson suggested that if people must post their significant other, they can just share their partners ears, fingernails but never the full face to protect the relationship.