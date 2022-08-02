actress-destiny-etiko-gifts-her-mum-a-car-for-her-birthday-(video)

Popular Nollywood actress, Destiny Etiko, has surprised her mother with a brand new car in celebration of her birthday.

The thespian’s mother clocked a new age a few days ago, and she presented her with a brand new whip as a birthday gift.

Etiko shared the heartwarming moment she led her mom to where the car was parked in a parking lot and gave her the car keys.

On seeing the car, Etiko’s mother, who was clearly excited and couldn’t contain her joy, got all emotional.

Sharing the video on her Instagram page, she wrote, “My mom’s birthday gift arrived late but am excited she is extremely happy 😊 ENJOY YOUR RIDE MOM 🚘 Love u plenty ❤️😍”

Watch video below,

A while ago, Destiny Etiko lashed out at people who attribute her successes to men.

The actress, in a video speaking on the hard work she puts into her craft, said it’s disheartening that some people tie her achievements to a man.

In the video, Destniy Etiko disclosed that she came back from shooting late at night by 10 pm with a sloppy makeover on her face, which is all part of the grind for success.

She stated that, after all these hardships and hours of labor, she now decides to pamper herself a little, people will start spreading rumors about her being bankrolled by a man.

A furious Etiko rained curses on those spreading such lies about her. “Na thunder go fire una”, she said in part.