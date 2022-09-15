Actress, Chichi Neblett Narrates How Roger Quartey Cheated On Her With Another Girl After They Had Their First Baby [Video]

Popular Liberian actress, Chichi Neblett has finally opened up on what caused the separation between her and her ex-boyfriend, Roger Quartey after dating for more than three years with a baby.READ ALSO: “My Ex-Boyfriend’s Mother Told I’m Not The Kind Of Woman She Wanted For Her Son”-AJ Poundz Recounts In an interview on the Uncut Show with the lifestyle & celebrity blogger, Zionfelix, Chichi Neblett stated that she was introduced to Roger Quartey by a friend after she expressed her interest to venture into the movie industry.

One thing leading to the other, they started their romantic relationship and had a baby. Before the arrival of their son, Chichi revealed that everything was good between them until she got pregnant for Roger.

She stated that Roger Quartey used that as leverage over her since she couldn’t do nothing to him. She said that Roger began showing his bad side to her after she got pregnant but stick with her throughout her pregnancy and childbirth.

Chichi said that things were not going so well with them after the birth of their son and since she was all alone in Ghana, she decided to move back to Liberia to join her family in order to get the emotional support she needs to raise her son.

However, Roger quickly realized his flaws and apologized to her and also tasked a brother of his to come to Liberia and perform a traditional marriage rite on his behalf and had her relocate back to Ghana but unfortunately it didn’t work out.

The actress claimed that Roger Quartey started seeing another actress and broadcasted their romantic relationship on TV.

