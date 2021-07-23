actress-bimbo-ademoye-screams-for-dear-life-as-she-climbs-tall-building-with-ladder-on-a-movie-set

Actress Bimbo Ademoye has shared a video with fans showing some of the challenges that come with her job as a movie star

The video captured the moment a jittery Ademoye arrived on the rooftop of a very tall building using a ladder

Ademoye explained that she has a phobia of heights but couldn’t turn down the request of filmmaker Jade Osiberu

Movie locations are not all roses and sunshine and this is exactly what Nollywood’s Bimbo Ademoye showed her fans and supporters in a video post shared on her Instagram page.

The actress who is currently filming in Lagos was spotted arriving at the top of a very tall building using a ladder.

Photo: @bimboademoye

Source: Instagram

Although the video only captured her arrival, Ademoye appeared jittery and she also screamed for colleagues to grab her hands upon arrival.

Sharing the video with her fans, the movie star explained that she has a phobia of heights and is always sure to give up her window seats whenever she boards an airplane.

She, however, added that taking on the challenge shows how far she is willing to go for Nollywood filmmaker Jade Osiberu.

Ademoye’s post read in part:

“I’m a shamelessly hyperphobic human being. I hate heights, I always give up my window seats in the plane or I close my eyes all through the journey. But for @jadeosiberu , I’d climb Mount everest.”

In a different portion of the post, Ademoye took a swipe at colleagues who laughed at her screaming.

Watch the clip below:

Fans, colleagues react to Bimbo Ademoye’s video

The video cracked fans and colleagues up in the comment section. Read what some of them had to say below:

omowunmi_dada said:

“Don’t worry… you are not alone. I am always scared of heights too.”

princedavidosei said:

“Just wondering how did you get down.”

jemimaosunde said:

“if you don’t embarrass me you won’t be okay! heediot.”

esiadjeiwaa_8 said:

“that was hilarious omg.”

omotayo_mini said:

“My chest ooooo “

peacetensy said:

“can’t stop laughing.”

Bimbo Ademoye shares epic throwback photo with fans

Meanwhile, . previously reported that actress, Bimbo Ademoye, took her fans on a trip down memory lane with a throwback photo.

The mother of one shared a snap of herself from many years ago looking a lot different from her present appearance.

A number of her fans and colleagues took to the comment section to react to the actress’ snap in disbelief and amusement.

