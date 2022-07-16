Home ENTERTAINMENT Actress, Anita Joseph makes a scene as her husband, MC Fish, remotely controls her vibrator in public
Actress, Anita Joseph makes a scene as her husband, MC Fish, remotely controls her vibrator in public

by News
Popular actress, Anita Joseph and her husband, MC Fish, have taken their display of affection to the next level and this time, they experimented with a remote controlled vibrator in public.

In recent times, the couple who are currently in Dubai, have repeatedly addressed naysayers making unflattering remarks about their marriage.

They for the umpteenth time responded to those saying they are doing too much by bringing the tiniest detail about their marriage online and those saying their two-year-old marriage will not last.

Well, it might seem as though the couple who have said people haven’t seen anything yet are making good their promise by sharing a video of them experimenting with a vibrator in public.

In the video shared on her Instagram page, the actress is seen making a scene as her husband remotely controlled a vibrator she had in her private part.

Due to the intense sensations she was getting from the sex toy, the actress severally told her husband to turn it off but he didn’t.

She captioned the video,

“Giving my husband the remote is my love language “


My Hubby never won any Bwt with me but he Won this🤦‍♀️


Am he was still pressing it even after he said he stopped oh🚶🏻‍♂️🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️”

Video Credit: Insta Blog

