actress-alyson-stoner-says-conversion-therapy-left-her-with-‘scars’

(CNN) American actress Alyson Stoner has revealed she underwent conversion therapy while coming to terms with her sexuality, saying the experience left her with “emotional scars” and adding: “I know firsthand how dangerous it is.”

Stoner, who rose to fame as a child actress and is best known for roles in the “Cheaper by the Dozen” and “Camp Rock” franchises, told Insider that she felt “wretched” while growing up in a religious environment.

“I felt stuck. I felt wretched. I felt like everything was wrong with me, even though I, in my heart of hearts, only desired to be a devoted follower of God,” Stoner said.

“To hear from people you trust, from people you respect, from people you might even aspire to become, that you at your core are ‘rotten,’ ‘abominable,’ that the devil has a target on your back because of your position in Hollywood… It just sends you into a spiral, at least for me, because I just wanted to do the right thing.”

Stoner, 27, who identifies as pansexual, said she admitted herself to an “outpatient variation” of conversion therapy.