Actress, Adunni Ade loses her younger brother

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
Posted by Vivian Okpirikhre on July 14, 2021

Nollywood actress, Adunni Ade is currently in mourning as she recently lost her younger brother to the cold hands of death.

The mum of two took to her Instagram page in the early hours of Wednesday, July 14, to relay the sad news to her fans and followers.

Sharing photos of her deceased brother, she wrote, “No more in pain, sleep well lil bro. Know sissy loves you.”

In other news, Adunni Ade recently opined that Nigerian single fathers can’t really take care of their child, while sharing her childhood experience.

In a recent interview with Chude Jidonwo, the actress opened up about the heartbreaking events that surrounded her growing-up years. According to her, she was raised by her father and step mom and was tossed between family members which wasn’t the best.

She said that her father is her everything but he was focused on making money and fending for the family so she was raised by different family members.

The mother-of-two revealed that she didn’t feel love and care as a child. She noted that it was a dark period for her because she felt unhappy, broken and hurt. Continue reading here.

