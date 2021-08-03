actor-yul-edochie-laments-heavily-as-bbnaija’s-prince-receives-n10m-cheque-and-huge-money-cake-from-fans

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has taken a major swipe at his numerous fans and followers on social media

This was after a video of the moment fans of BBNaija’s Prince gave him N10m and a massive money cake on his birthday

According to Edochie, all his fans ever do is to beg him for money, commend his acting skills and deep baritone voice

Popular Nollywood star, Yul Edochie, recently took to social media to drag his fans for not treating him like a Baig Brother Naija star.

Popular Nigerian reality show star, Prince Nelson Enwerem, clocked 25 on August 2 and days before that he was gifted a landed property. On his birthday, he was presented with a N10m cheque alongside a money cake that was almost as tall as him.

Yul Edochie calls out fans on social media

Yul Edochie drags fans

The video of the presentation made rounds on social media and Yul Edochie reposted it on his page.

The actor lamented over the fact that his fans do not give him anything but would rather send him messages begging for money.

He continued by saying that all some of them do is to ask him to ‘cut soap’ for them, commend his deep voice or acting.

The actor wrote:

“Abeg where una dey see this kind fans??? My own fans na to beg me money morning till night. ‘Cut soap for me’ ‘Cut soap for me’ ‘Bless your boy, bless your girl’ full my DM. ‘Yul your acting dey burst my brain’ ‘Yul your voice is killing me’ ‘Yul we love you’ Finish. Wahala.”

Check out the post below:

Reactions

Unilagolodo

“Yully Yules, bless your boy naw.”

Iamyvonnejegede:

“Even Iphone, them still never gather money buy for me. It is well.”

Iamnaniboi:

“These people make some stars feel fanless.”

Starbrown_sb:

“Some of these things are staged.”

Kordichi_kordi

“Go for BBN.”

Prince shares hot biker photos

BBNaija’s Prince wowed fans on social media with his lovely biker-themed photos for his 25th birthday.

The young man who clocked 25 on August 2, 2021, toed the line of his fellow celebs who have been known to share dazzling photos on their birthdays.

The BBNaija star went in full biker mode as he showed off his toned body while posing with a motorbike.

