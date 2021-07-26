actor,-van-vicker-finally-graduates,-24-years-after-his-mates-got-admission

Van Vicker has graduated with First class honors decades after his mates graduated from university.
The Ghanaian actor said when his mates were enrolling to go to the university in 1997, his single mother couldn’t afford to send him to school.
He said he should have graduated with his mates in 2000/2001 but he’s graduating in 2021.
“21 years later, here I stand before you with 3 achievements during my graduation,” the Ghanaian actor wrote as he shared a photo he took on his graduation gown.
Read the rest of his post below;
21years later, here I stand before you with 3 achievements during my graduation; to God be the Glory.
1. 1st class honors.
2. Best Student in Strategic.
communication.
3. Best Communication Student
Award.
The above is within the context of my 2021 post on social media and is in no way presumptuous but uprightly to inspire – I could not enroll at a tertiary institution in 1997 because my single mother did not have the funds. If free SHS was available back in the day, most likely I would have graduated in 2000/2001.
My career took off and I have been blessed but as someone who relishes education getting that degree was just a matter of time.
I complete my Masters program this December and I am sorely motivated and committed to go even beyond, God willing.
I thank all those who supported me and is supporting me during this journey.