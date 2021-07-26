actor,-van-vicker-finally-graduates,-24-years-after-his-mates-got-admission

Van Vicker has graduated with First class honors decades after his mates graduated from university.

The Ghanaian actor said when his mates were enrolling to go to the university in 1997, his single mother couldn’t afford to send him to school.

He said he should have graduated with his mates in 2000/2001 but he’s graduating in 2021.

“21 years later, here I stand before you with 3 achievements during my graduation,” the Ghanaian actor wrote as he shared a photo he took on his graduation gown.

Read the rest of his post below;