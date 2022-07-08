actor,-uche-maduagwu-claims-he-was-arrested-for-coming-out-as-gay

Actor, Uche Maduagwu has claimed that he was arrested by security operatives after he proclaimed that he is gay.

On Tuesday, July 5, the controversial actor announced that he was born gay and will forever be gay — he then condemned the death sentence given to a man in Bauchi for being gay.

He went back on his Instagram, to claim that following his announcement, he was arrested for his post but has been freed.

He wrote,

I was arrested this afternoon by security personnel because I came out as gay and for telling President Joe Biden to sanction Buhari over Bauchi undemocratic Sharia judgement on LGBT I thank God I am free now I will be leading a prostest if Govt no end ASUU strike

Uche Maduagwu made a U-turn on Tuesday, 5th of July when he revealed that he’s indeed gay.

He gave this announcement about one year after he came out as a homosexual and shared pictures of himself in a red bra to launch his crossdressing career.

However, in April 2021, Uche said he lied about being gay and only made the claim to support members of the LGBTQ community.

Well, Uche took to his Instagram page on Tuesday, July 5th, to counter his earlier statement and revealed that he’s gay and will forever remain gay.

He made this announcement while condemning the Sharia court ruling that sentenced a man to death for being gay in Bauchi state.