actor-rmd-makes-tiktok-inspired-video,-joins-throwback-and-recent-photos-challenge,-fans-say-he-has-won

Movie star RMD made a TikTok inspired video and he happily shared the clip with fans on social media

The actor joined a trending challenge where participants share throwback and more recent pictures

Fans and colleagues flooded the 60-year-old movie star’s comment section with mixed reactions to his post

Veteran Nollywood actor Richard Mofe-Damijo has joined the crop of Nigerian celebrities with interesting TikTok videos.

The celebrated actor in a recent Instagram post told his fans and followers that he made a video inspired by the popular social media platform.

Actor RMD joins TikTok with cool video.

For his first TikTok video, RMD joined a popular challenge where those participating make a mashup of their epic throwback photos and recent pictures that shows what they now look like.

RMD was spotted in some cool pictures which were taken years ago when he was just a young man. Another portion of the video showed off pictures of the stylish 60-year-old movie star.

Sharing the post on Instagram, RMD explained that the video is a trip down memory lane.

Fans, colleagues hail RMD

The post got many people cheering the respected actor in his comment section. Read what they had to say below:

denolagrey said:

“Literally better with age.”

aphricanace said:

“Daddy easy naaaaa.”

inidimaokojie said:

“Aging backwards!!!”

frankieseeka said:

“Boss man if you no even get money you go still collect babe from my hand no cap.”

jpearlcollection said:

“Been a cute man long time ago Husband man come and see ooo, you must be this cute till your 80s oo.”

diva_sofire said:

“You won this challenge.”

thevocalexpressionist said:

“WahahaooooooW!!! You Sir, are the winner of this challenge! (Male Version).”

Life is just about to get started for me at 60

Some weeks ago, . reported that the movie star granted an interview where he talked about finally attaining the age of 60.

While speaking with Chude Jideonwo, the popular film star revealed that none of his parents had lived to be 60.

Explaining further, RMD said that his life was just about to get started at 60 because there had been a spectre of death around his life in the past.

