Actor, RMD Celebrates His 60th Birthday With Ageless Photos

Nollywood actor, Richard Mofe Damijo popularly known as RMD, is celebrating his 60th birthday today, July 6.

The fitness enthusiast, who doesn’t look a day over 40, took to his Instagram page to share ageless photos of himself in which he struck interesting poses.

The thespian took a trip down memory lane and concluded that “life is like a Nollywood movie”. According to him, he has had an incredible journey through life and he is grateful to God for everything.

Sharing the photos, RMD wrote,

“Finally


It’s dawn


And it’s my birthday


What an incredible journey


This has been


Yet I won’t tire


Just super grateful


And thankful


Life like a Nollywood movie


To God be the glory!”

In other news, Richard Mofe-Damijo (RMD) recently dismissed alleged claims of infidelity in his marriage.

Some months back viral reports alleged that the actor was cheating on his wife with, Jumobi with a Lagos side chick and planning to leave his wife.

RMD in an exclusive interview with Nigerian journalist, Chide Jideonwu, has dismissed the rumour and berated those who have no regard for the sanctity of people’s marriages.

