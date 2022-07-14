actor,-mike-godson-welcomes-first-child-with-his-girlfriend

Congratulatory messages are pouring in for popular Nollywood actor, Mike Godson, as he welcomes his first child with his girlfriend.

The proud father took to his Instagram page moments ago to share the heartwarming news with his fans and followers.

He announced that his partner gave birth to a bouncing baby boy at a hospital in London, UK.

Mike also shared a video of his heavily pregnant girlfriend, another video showing her face and a picture of their newborn son.

He captioned it,

“My heart is full of Joy!😁Through this gorgeously beautiful woman, God has blessed me with a Son. 🙏

Swipe to see his peaceful, sleeping fine face.”

See his post below,

A while ago, Mike Godson shared a video of himself on a motorcycle, popularly called Okada in Nigeria.

According to the brand influencer, he was forced to take a bike because he was running late for his flight and he didn’t want to be caught up in Lagos traffic.

He shared the video and wrote,

“Lagos traffic! Got me on a bike!😂🤦‍♂️ Where is my Angel, abeg use your power take hold that flight🙄 . 😫😫😫”