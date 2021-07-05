actor-lateef-adedimeji-stirs-reactions-as-he-rocks-dreadlocks-hairstyle,-fans-say-it-is-photoshop

Nollywood’s Lateef Adedimeji recently took to his social media page with a photo showing a brand new hairstyle

The actor known to mostly rock low-cut hairstyles was spotted with a fully grown dreadlocks style in the picture

However, some fans who reacted in the comment section noted that the picture has been photoshopped

Actor Lateef Adedimeji is among Nollywood male stars who are known to rock signature hairstyles but he was recently spotted looking completely different.

The movie star took to his official Instagram page with a photo in which he was seen rocking a full dreadlocks hairstyle as opposed to his regular low-cut style.

Actor Lateef Adedimeji gets fans talking with dreadlocks photo.

Photo: @adedimejilateef

Source: Instagram

As if that was not enough, the movie star’s beard and mustache also appeared fully formed in the photo post.

Check out the picture below:

Reactions greet Lateef Adedimeji’s picture

As expected, the picture generated mixed reactions from fans and followers of the actor who had only rocked a low cut style in a picture shared on his page days ago.

In the picture, Lateef was spotted with veteran Nollywood actress Sola Sobowale. Check out the photo below:

Taking to the comment section some of his fans and colleagues passed remarks on the new look while there were others who noted that the picture was photoshopped.

Read some comments sighted below:

officialtoyinadewale said:

“I think I like this dread on you, it suits your face.”

official_mimiandy said:

“This is editing or what egbon.”

xclusive_megaboutique said:

“If this is natural, abeg liv am o.”

rufus.bose said:

“Aww it is editing pls make it real.”

realbreakthroughadeleke said:

“Is this you or whoo.”

joyce_fashion_sty1 said:

“Chai see as u look different and still cool.”

Lateef Adedimeji and Mo Bimbe cop similar rides

Some weeks ago, . reported that Adedimeji and colleague Mo Bimpe got the online community buzzing with a photo of their new rides.

Apparently, the pair purchased the new automobiles in the same colour and posed in front of them in a photo shared online.

Congratulatory messages poured in from fans and colleagues for the two who are rumoured to be an item.

