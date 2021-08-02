actor-lateef-adedimeji-shares-rare-photo-of-father-as-he-celebrates-70th-birthday

Popular Nollywood actor, Lateef Adedimeji, has taken to social media to talk about how amazing his father is

The actor’s father clocked 70 and he was full of gratitude to have been brought up by such an amazing man

The movie star also used the opportunity to tell fans on Instagram how much his great father means to him

Nollywood actor, Lateef Adedimeji, recently shared a rare photo of his father on the occasion of his 70th birthday.

The movie star noted that his dad doesn’t like to be put in the spotlight but celebrating him is a way of showing how much he means to him.

Lateef Adedimeji’s father has clocked 70

Lateef appreciates his dad

In the caption that accompanied that post, the actor thanked his father for being his teacher in many ways and giving him the best gifts in life.

He also reiterated his love for him and boasted about how his 70-year-old father looks 40.

The movie star wrote:

“Even when I know he doesn’t like this thou but I have to just show how much you mean to me . Happy birthday to babami , Baba Lati himself . Thank you for all you do dad, your words , your teachings, you gave me the best gift any child could ask for in life , my education and my Quran . I love you babami, 70 looks like 40 on my dad.”

See the post below:

Fans celebrate with Lateef

Yeyetoyintomato:

“Congratulations to Baba Lati on his 70th birthday, God almighty will grant u more fruitful and prosperous years in good health and unlimited favours, amen.”

Omowunmi_dada:

“Happy birthday daddy. God bless you sir.”

Evangelistogunkeyede:

“Happy birthday to you my wonderful father. God bless you sir, wish you many more blessings.”

Gachal_beddings:

“Wow, happy birthday sir.”

Oritoke_omotunde:

“Happy birthday sir, wish you long life and prosperity.”

